Left Menu

Apple's Next Chapter: Preparing for a New Leader

Apple is intensifying its succession planning for CEO Tim Cook, who may step down as soon as next year. John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice-President of Hardware Engineering, is seen as the most likely successor. This shift hints at a significant change in leadership for the tech giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST
Apple's Next Chapter: Preparing for a New Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Apple is ramping up its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook considers stepping down, possibly as early as next year. According to sources, the tech giant is preparing for a leadership change, highlighting John Ternus as a strong candidate to succeed Cook.

As Apple navigates this potential transition, Ternus, currently serving as the Senior Vice-President of Hardware Engineering, emerges as the frontrunner for the role. This development signals a significant moment for the company as it looks to sustain its innovative momentum and market leadership.

The shift in leadership comes at a crucial time for Apple, as the company continues to push boundaries in technology and expand its global influence. Stakeholders and industry experts will be closely watching this transition to see how it shapes the future of one of the world's most valuable companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Resounding Endorsement of Modi's Leadership

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Resounding Endorsement of Modi's Leadership

 India
2
Tata Electronics Partners with NIELIT to Boost Semiconductor Skills in Northeast India

Tata Electronics Partners with NIELIT to Boost Semiconductor Skills in North...

 India
3
Punjab Kings' Strategic Shake-Up: Maxwell Among Seven Set for Release Pre-2026 IPL

Punjab Kings' Strategic Shake-Up: Maxwell Among Seven Set for Release Pre-20...

 India
4
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Boost for Modi's Leadership

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Boost for Modi's Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025