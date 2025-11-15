Apple's Next Chapter: Preparing for a New Leader

In a strategic move, Apple is ramping up its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook considers stepping down, possibly as early as next year. According to sources, the tech giant is preparing for a leadership change, highlighting John Ternus as a strong candidate to succeed Cook.

As Apple navigates this potential transition, Ternus, currently serving as the Senior Vice-President of Hardware Engineering, emerges as the frontrunner for the role. This development signals a significant moment for the company as it looks to sustain its innovative momentum and market leadership.

The shift in leadership comes at a crucial time for Apple, as the company continues to push boundaries in technology and expand its global influence. Stakeholders and industry experts will be closely watching this transition to see how it shapes the future of one of the world's most valuable companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)