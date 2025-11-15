Apple Gears Up for Leadership Change: Tim Cook to Step Down

Apple is reportedly enhancing its succession planning as anticipation grows over CEO Tim Cook's potential departure as early as next year, according to the Financial Times.

John Ternus, Apple's senior VP of hardware engineering, is tipped as the leading candidate to succeed Cook, as per several insiders. The company, however, hasn't commented on the reports.

Internal discussions suggest Apple's board and top officials are increasingly focusing on succession strategies. Although a new CEO is not expected to be named before its upcoming earnings report in late January, which will reflect on the holiday season's performance.

