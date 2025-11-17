Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) - Vehant Technologies has secured a significant order worth Rs 40 crore from the Airports Authority of India to enhance security measures across the country's airports.

The order includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of 232 Explosive Trace Detectors (ETDs) at more than 60 airports, including major hubs such as Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

This initiative not only bolsters the national security framework but also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing reliance on imported security technologies.

