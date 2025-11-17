Left Menu

Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order

Vehant Technologies received a Rs 40 crore order from the Airports Authority of India to supply, install, and maintain 232 Explosive Trace Detectors at over 60 airports, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The advanced NanoSniffer technology enhances aviation security by detecting explosives swiftly and reducing import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) - Vehant Technologies has secured a significant order worth Rs 40 crore from the Airports Authority of India to enhance security measures across the country's airports.

The order includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of 232 Explosive Trace Detectors (ETDs) at more than 60 airports, including major hubs such as Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

This initiative not only bolsters the national security framework but also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing reliance on imported security technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

