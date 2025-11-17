Left Menu

India's Leap into Semiconductor Innovation with ARKA GKT-1

Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductor have launched India's first-gen intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip, ARKA GKT-1, to propel the country's growth in efficient edge AI and smart energy. This innovation underscores India's ambition for self-reliance and global relevance in semiconductor design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's semiconductor industry, Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductor unveiled 'ARKA GKT-1', the country's first intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip. The development is aimed at enhancing efficiency in edge AI and smart energy applications.

Presented by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, ARKA GKT-1 is seen as a monumental step in cultivating India's self-reliance and ambition to become a semiconductor design hub. The chip incorporates multi-core processing, intelligent power management, and more, meeting the needs of smart utilities and industrial automation.

The innovative platform reaffirms India's capacity to produce world-class semiconductor technology, marking progress in advanced manufacturing and chip innovation, pivotal for future industry demands. This initiative, led by industry leaders like Azimuth AI, reflects a burgeoning trend toward collaborative tech advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

