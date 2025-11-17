Left Menu

XPeng Faces Challenges Amidst Intense EV Competition in China

XPeng, a Chinese electric vehicle maker, predicts lower fourth-quarter revenue due to an ongoing price war and stiff competition. Despite record deliveries, XPeng faces challenges with its brand appeal and profitability. Future efforts focus on affordable EV segments and innovative concepts like flying cars and humanoid robots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:13 IST
XPeng Faces Challenges Amidst Intense EV Competition in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng has announced that its fourth-quarter revenue forecast falls short of estimates, marking a significant impact from a persistent price war and heightened competition in China's extensive auto market. This news caused an 8% drop in XPeng's U.S.-listed shares during early morning trading on Monday.

The company's expected revenue, ranging between 21.5 billion yuan and 23 billion yuan, lags behind the analysts' average estimate of 26 billion yuan. A key factor in this setback includes the launch of the mid-to-low-end Mona 03 and reduced investment in intelligent driving, according to analyst Rosalie Chen from Third Bridge.

Despite achieving record deliveries and exploring future innovations such as flying cars, XPeng is concentrating on lower-cost EVs to maintain competitiveness. The company's third-quarter revenue aligns with expectations, buoyed by a substantial annual increase in vehicle deliveries, but its profitability remains under pressure.

TRENDING

1
Some parties and leaders only further their own self-interest in name of social justice: PM Modi's jibe at Opposition.

Some parties and leaders only further their own self-interest in name of soc...

 India
2
Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Breakthrough Rulings: A Monday Recap

Supreme Court's Breakthrough Rulings: A Monday Recap

 India
4
November Turnaround: The Karnataka Cabinet Dynamics

November Turnaround: The Karnataka Cabinet Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025