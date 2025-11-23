Left Menu

Lavelle's Late Heroics: Gotham FC Clinch NWSL Title

Rose Lavelle's late goal earned Gotham FC a surprising 1-0 triumph over Washington Spirit, securing their second NWSL Championship in San Jose. Despite a strong start, Gotham was kept at bay by Spirit's goalkeeper, but Lavelle's decisive strike in the closing minutes sealed the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:03 IST
Rose Lavelle's decisive late goal propelled Gotham FC to a stunning 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit, securing their second NWSL Championship on Saturday. The match took place at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, with Gotham overcoming odds as the eighth-placed team in the regular season.

From the start, Gotham showed promise with a few early chances, but Washington Spirit's goalkeeper, Aubrey Kingsbury, displayed exceptional skill, keeping the scoreboard unchanged.

In a bid to shift the game in their favor, Washington introduced Trinity Rodman in the 57th minute to bolster their offense. Nevertheless, Gotham's defense held strong until Lavelle's critical goal in the 80th minute clinched the title, marking a victorious end to Gotham's impressive campaign.

