Lavelle's Late Heroics: Gotham FC Clinch NWSL Title

Rose Lavelle's decisive late goal propelled Gotham FC to a stunning 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit, securing their second NWSL Championship on Saturday. The match took place at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, with Gotham overcoming odds as the eighth-placed team in the regular season.

From the start, Gotham showed promise with a few early chances, but Washington Spirit's goalkeeper, Aubrey Kingsbury, displayed exceptional skill, keeping the scoreboard unchanged.

In a bid to shift the game in their favor, Washington introduced Trinity Rodman in the 57th minute to bolster their offense. Nevertheless, Gotham's defense held strong until Lavelle's critical goal in the 80th minute clinched the title, marking a victorious end to Gotham's impressive campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)