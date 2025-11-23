Real Madrid Considers New Investors: A Shift in Football Ownership

With rising anticipation surrounding Real Madrid's annual members meeting, the club is reportedly evaluating the prospect of allowing new investors to acquire up to a 10% stake. Recent media reports suggest that club President Florentino Perez is leaning towards this strategic move to integrate outside investors with the club's existing membership of roughly 100,000.

Real Madrid's potential initiative comes in the wake of U.S. fund Apollo's recent acquisition of a majority stake in Atletico Madrid, highlighting growing private equity interests in football. Real Madrid, renowned for surpassing 1 billion euros in revenue, faces challenges under its membership model, especially in the competitive international transfer market.

Florentino Perez has previously hinted at the idea of a referendum to reassess the club's ownership structure while maintaining member ownership. Achieving this shift would require an extraordinary meeting to amend the club's bylaws. Current deals, like the one with Sixth Street, showcase Real Madrid's proactive approach to staying financially competitive.

