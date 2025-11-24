Left Menu

Snapchat Adapts to Australia's Teen Social Media Ban with Innovative Age Verification

Snap has announced new age verification measures for Australian users in response to a social media ban for those under 16. Collaborating with ConnectID, the platform will ensure compliance by linking user ages to bank accounts or using selfie analysis to verify identity, ahead of a December deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 07:47 IST
Snapchat is implementing new age verification methods for its Australian users, following the country's unprecedented social media ban for individuals under 16. The initiative involves allowing users to confirm their age through ConnectID, a system linked to bank accounts, or using selfie-based estimation technology by k-ID, ahead of the impending regulatory deadline.

Australia's legislation, enforced since last year, is among the strictest globally aimed at tech companies to safeguard teenagers. Snapchat, the U.S.-based social media giant, declared its compliance while disputing its classification by the Australian government, which dismissed the platform's claim to be solely a messaging app.

The enduring debate around user privacy persists; however, ConnectID emphasized that the age verification process refrains from collecting sensitive data, focusing merely on delivering a binary age confirmation. Facing potential fines of up to A$49.5 million for non-compliance, major platforms, including Meta, are already proceeding to deactivate underage accounts.

