In a new report produced by the RAND Corporation’s Global and Emerging Risks Division and its Meselson Center, researchers warn of a fast-approaching era in which artificial intelligence systems could independently plan and execute offensive cyber operations. The study underscores that AI’s growing autonomy, advanced reasoning, and real-time interaction with external cyber tools are collectively pushing the world toward an unprecedented threat landscape. Drawing on threat intelligence from Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and academic studies, the report argues that although current models still depend heavily on human guidance, they already amplify malicious actors by automating reconnaissance, generating exploit code, crafting persuasive phishing messages, and masking digital footprints. As AI models advance, RAND suggests, their potential to conduct high-speed, high-scale, and highly tailored attacks could overwhelm traditional cyber defenses.

A Rapidly Escalating Kill Chain

The report emphasizes that AI is transforming the early stages of the cyber kill chain, reconnaissance, weaponization, and delivery, more quickly than policymakers appreciate. AI systems increasingly assist attackers in scanning networks, identifying zero-day vulnerabilities, reverse-engineering software, and composing multilingual phishing campaigns that adjust to a target’s emotional cues. Visual evidence in the report’s kill-chain diagram shows that while AI’s influence is strongest in these initial phases, emerging research reveals expanding abilities deeper in the attack sequence, including lateral movement and defense evasion. Although today’s AI cannot autonomously carry out an entire cyber operation, agentic systems such as AutoAttacker and Incalmo demonstrate the capability to chain actions, plan multi-step exploits, and use tools like Metasploit to compromise systems, an indication that fully automated cyberattack engines may soon be within reach.

The ART Framework Raises Red Flags

To assess where this evolution is heading, RAND introduces the ART Framework, Autonomy, Reasoning, and Tool Utilization. Illustrated in the report, the framework explains that only when all three elements rise to high levels will AI systems be capable of conducting end-to-end offensive cyber operations without human oversight. Current systems sit mostly in the middle: low to moderate autonomy, increasingly competent reasoning, and evolving tool integration. But trends are clear. Standardized protocols are making tool use easier, frontier models display near-expert code analysis, and early forms of conditional autonomy already appear in specialized agents. Policymakers participating in the RAND workshop noted that the government is not yet positioned to respond to AI-enabled threats of this magnitude, citing fragmented expertise, slow coordination mechanisms, and insufficient visibility into foreign AI systems.

Four Disturbing Futures

RAND’s scenario workshop presented chilling possibilities. One scenario imagined China’s Ministry of State Security adapting a commercial AI model to plan attacks on Taiwan’s gas-turbine power plants. Another showed a UAE-developed AI system implicated in a coordinated shutdown of 5,000 autonomous vehicles in major U.S. cities. A third described how Chinese–North Korean research labs might create a powerful self-reasoning model capable of enabling highly precise attacks on U.S. financial institutions. The fourth envisioned a European frontier model stolen by an Albanian cybercriminal gang and sold as “hacking-as-a-service” on the dark web. Workshop participants stressed that these scenarios are not science fiction but plausible trajectories driven by real capabilities. They also warned that the U.S. government historically responds slowly to major cyber incidents, often lacking the unity of effort required for preemptive action before harm materializes.

Preparing for a High-Speed Threat

The report concludes that the United States must shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, structured decision-making. RAND proposes guiding questions for policymakers to assess risks, define strategic objectives, evaluate constraints, and select response tools across diplomacy, intelligence, law enforcement, private-sector coordination, and military operations. The authors urge more realistic wargaming, deeper technical expertise within government, tighter public–private collaboration, and stronger resilience across critical infrastructure sectors. They also argue that AI itself must be integrated responsibly into cyber defenses, with test beds, certifications, and incentives to ensure safe deployment. RAND’s central message is stark: AI-enabled cyber operations are approaching faster than current policies can adapt, and without immediate preparation, future attacks may unfold too quickly for human decision-makers to contain.