Microsoft's $17.5B AI Investment: Boosting India's Future
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, announced a substantial investment of USD 17.5 billion in India. This investment aims to support India's AI-first future through infrastructure development and skill enhancement. The investment marks Microsoft's largest in Asia and follows recent major investments by Google and Amazon.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed a massive USD 17.5 billion investment strategy for India, aimed at bolstering the nation's AI infrastructure and capabilities. This commitment signals Microsoft's biggest investment in Asia, as the company partners with the Indian government to build an AI-driven future.
The investment, set to roll out from 2026 to 2029, is seen as a significant step in the country's digital landscape, following recent capital injections from tech giants like Google and Amazon. The announcement was made post-Nadella's discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's AI development priorities.
The new funding will scale Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities, alongside advancing workforce skills. The initiative aligns with India's Digital Personal Data Protection plans and aims to transform digital public infrastructure into AI public infrastructure by training millions of Indian citizens in AI skills.
