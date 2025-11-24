Left Menu

China's Shenzhou-22 Mission: Restoring Normality to Tiangong Space Station

China will launch the unmanned Shenzhou-22 spacecraft to restore normalcy to its space station operations after the early departure of Shenzhou-21. This mission ensures evacuation capabilities for astronauts aboard the Tiangong station, as plans for handling the damaged Shenzhou-20 unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:40 IST
China is gearing up to launch the unmanned Shenzhou-22 spacecraft, a move essential for normalizing operations at its Tiangong space station. The mission, set for Tuesday, follows the unexpected early return of Shenzhou-21.

Currently, Tiangong has been left without an available flightworthy vessel for ten days, presenting potential risks to the three astronauts stationed there. The Shenzhou-22 launch will address this risk, reinstating necessary evacuative measures should an emergency arise while in orbit.

The scheduled launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center underscores China's ongoing commitment to its space program, with Shenzhou-22 being dispatched as an unmanned mission to manage Tiangong's capacity efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

