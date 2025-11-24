Left Menu

Setback for Novo Nordisk as Alzheimer's Drug Trials Fail

Novo Nordisk's trials to test the efficacy of semaglutide in slowing Alzheimer's disease progression have failed, causing a drop in share price and quashing hopes of expanding into a new market for GLP-1 drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:22 IST
Setback for Novo Nordisk as Alzheimer's Drug Trials Fail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated Alzheimer's trials conducted by Novo Nordisk, featuring an older oral version of the semaglutide drug, ended in disappointment as the company announced the medication did not slow the disease's progression. This setback affected Novo's share price, sending it into decline.

Despite the trials being described as a potential breakthrough, expectations were cautiously low, with experts estimating only a 10% success probability. However, the failure represents a significant hurdle for Novo's aspirations to enter the Alzheimer's market with their GLP-1 drugs amid rising competition in their traditional sectors of obesity and diabetes treatments.

The negative outcome underscores the ongoing challenge researchers face in finding effective Alzheimer's treatments, as the disease impacts over 55 million globally. It also highlights the obstacles Novo's new CEO, Mike Doustdar, will have to navigate to stabilize the company's position in the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025