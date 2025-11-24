Setback for Novo Nordisk as Alzheimer's Drug Trials Fail

The much-anticipated Alzheimer's trials conducted by Novo Nordisk, featuring an older oral version of the semaglutide drug, ended in disappointment as the company announced the medication did not slow the disease's progression. This setback affected Novo's share price, sending it into decline.

Despite the trials being described as a potential breakthrough, expectations were cautiously low, with experts estimating only a 10% success probability. However, the failure represents a significant hurdle for Novo's aspirations to enter the Alzheimer's market with their GLP-1 drugs amid rising competition in their traditional sectors of obesity and diabetes treatments.

The negative outcome underscores the ongoing challenge researchers face in finding effective Alzheimer's treatments, as the disease impacts over 55 million globally. It also highlights the obstacles Novo's new CEO, Mike Doustdar, will have to navigate to stabilize the company's position in the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)