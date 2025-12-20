England Set Challenging Chase in Third Ashes Test

England began their second innings under immense pressure, requiring 430 runs for a win on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval.

Australian captain Pat Cummins made an immediate impact, claiming the wicket of Ben Duckett for only four runs. Opener Zak Crawley remained at zero, while Ollie Pope managed a single run by lunch.

Earlier, Australia was dismissed for a total of 349 runs, with Travis Head contributing a commendable 170 and Alex Carey adding 72. England's Josh Tongue performed notably with figures of 4-70. Australia, leading the series 2-0, needs just a draw to maintain their hold on the Ashes urn.

(With inputs from agencies.)