England Set Challenging Chase in Third Ashes Test

England faces a daunting task of chasing 430 runs for victory against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval. Australia, holding a 2-0 series lead, were all-out for 349 with Travis Head scoring 170. England's chase began with Pat Cummins dismissing Ben Duckett early.

Updated: 20-12-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 07:12 IST
England began their second innings under immense pressure, requiring 430 runs for a win on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval.

Australian captain Pat Cummins made an immediate impact, claiming the wicket of Ben Duckett for only four runs. Opener Zak Crawley remained at zero, while Ollie Pope managed a single run by lunch.

Earlier, Australia was dismissed for a total of 349 runs, with Travis Head contributing a commendable 170 and Alex Carey adding 72. England's Josh Tongue performed notably with figures of 4-70. Australia, leading the series 2-0, needs just a draw to maintain their hold on the Ashes urn.

