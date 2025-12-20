Left Menu

New Epstein Files Stir Political Storm

The U.S. Justice Department released new documents on Jeffrey Epstein’s investigations, sparking political debate. Few mentions of Donald Trump were found, while Bill Clinton was frequently featured. The documents included heavily redacted materials, over a thousand victims, and masseuse lists. Democrats demand a complete release, claiming the current one is insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 07:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the release of a substantial collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's numerous investigations, adding fuel to ongoing political controversies.

Despite concerns around his connections, President Donald Trump was scarcely mentioned, with only peripheral references including a 1997 book snapshot and flight manifests.

Conversely, former President Bill Clinton appeared frequently in the documents, stirring debate about the justice system's handling of sensitive information. With Democrats demanding more transparency, the saga of Epstein and the top brass ensnares public attention yet again.

