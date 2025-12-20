New Epstein Files Stir Political Storm

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the release of a substantial collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's numerous investigations, adding fuel to ongoing political controversies.

Despite concerns around his connections, President Donald Trump was scarcely mentioned, with only peripheral references including a 1997 book snapshot and flight manifests.

Conversely, former President Bill Clinton appeared frequently in the documents, stirring debate about the justice system's handling of sensitive information. With Democrats demanding more transparency, the saga of Epstein and the top brass ensnares public attention yet again.

