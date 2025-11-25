India's PC Market Breaks Records with Festive Season Surge

The personal computer market in India has achieved a historical milestone, with 49 lakh units shipped during the July to September period, a new record for quarterly supplies, according to IDC. This surge in shipments is attributed to consumers taking advantage of festive season discounts.

Workstations experienced the highest growth in this period, followed by desktops and notebooks, which are becoming more popular with a broader user base. The rise of next-generation AI notebooks was notable, with shipments surpassing the 100,000-unit mark for the first time in a single quarter.

HP Inc maintained its position as the top PC supplier in India, although its market share declined to 26.6% from 29% in the previous quarter. Lenovo, Acer, Dell, and Asus followed in shipment rankings. The commercial segment saw an 11.4% increase, propelled by enterprise refresh cycles and demands from small and medium businesses, while e-tail channels recorded their best quarter for notebooks.

