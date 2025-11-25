Left Menu

India's PC Market Breaks Records with Festive Season Surge

The Indian PC market hit a milestone with 49 lakh units shipped in Q3 2025, driven by consumers seeking festival discounts. Workstations led growth, followed by desktops and notebooks. AI notebooks also gained traction. HP remains the leader despite a decline in market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:56 IST
India's PC Market Breaks Records with Festive Season Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The personal computer market in India has achieved a historical milestone, with 49 lakh units shipped during the July to September period, a new record for quarterly supplies, according to IDC. This surge in shipments is attributed to consumers taking advantage of festive season discounts.

Workstations experienced the highest growth in this period, followed by desktops and notebooks, which are becoming more popular with a broader user base. The rise of next-generation AI notebooks was notable, with shipments surpassing the 100,000-unit mark for the first time in a single quarter.

HP Inc maintained its position as the top PC supplier in India, although its market share declined to 26.6% from 29% in the previous quarter. Lenovo, Acer, Dell, and Asus followed in shipment rankings. The commercial segment saw an 11.4% increase, propelled by enterprise refresh cycles and demands from small and medium businesses, while e-tail channels recorded their best quarter for notebooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

