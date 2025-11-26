Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts
In September, Argentina's economic activity saw a remarkable 5.0% growth compared to the same period last year, significantly outpacing analyst projections of 2.2% growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:36 IST
Argentina's economy demonstrated unexpected strength in September, growing by 5.0% compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the national statistics agency on Tuesday.
The performance of Latin America's third-largest economy far exceeded the expectations of those surveyed by Reuters, who predicted a 2.2% growth.
This unexpected surge marks a positive indicator for the economic landscape of Argentina, as well as for its regional influence in Latin America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement