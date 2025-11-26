Left Menu

Imec Inaugurates Gulf Hub to Boost Qatar's Tech Innovation

Imec, a leader in nanoelectronics, reveals a new research hub in Qatar, aiming for advanced semiconductor innovations and AI-driven developments. Scheduled for an early 2026 launch, this initiative is a collaborative effort with Invest Qatar and QRDI, aiming to drive economic diversification and sustainability across the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — In an ambitious move to bolster technological innovation in the Gulf, imec, a frontrunner in nanoelectronics, is set to inaugurate a regional research and development hub in Qatar by early 2026. This facility will spearhead advanced compute architecture developments, emphasizing AI and deep-tech innovations that promote a sustainable society.

Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Doha, the project is backed by Invest Qatar and the Qatar Research, Development & Innovation Council (QRDI). This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Qatar's cutting-edge infrastructure, marking a significant step toward economic diversification and growth in advanced semiconductor technologies within the GCC countries.

Located at the Qatar Science and Technology Park, the new hub will focus on digital transformation, incorporating imec's IC-Link chip design expertise. Additionally, the center will nurture local semiconductor talent while exploring innovative AI solutions to optimize infrastructure and drive sustainable development across the region.

