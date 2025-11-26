Imec Inaugurates Gulf Hub to Boost Qatar's Tech Innovation

DOHA, Qatar — In an ambitious move to bolster technological innovation in the Gulf, imec, a frontrunner in nanoelectronics, is set to inaugurate a regional research and development hub in Qatar by early 2026. This facility will spearhead advanced compute architecture developments, emphasizing AI and deep-tech innovations that promote a sustainable society.

Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Doha, the project is backed by Invest Qatar and the Qatar Research, Development & Innovation Council (QRDI). This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Qatar's cutting-edge infrastructure, marking a significant step toward economic diversification and growth in advanced semiconductor technologies within the GCC countries.

Located at the Qatar Science and Technology Park, the new hub will focus on digital transformation, incorporating imec's IC-Link chip design expertise. Additionally, the center will nurture local semiconductor talent while exploring innovative AI solutions to optimize infrastructure and drive sustainable development across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)