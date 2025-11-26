Left Menu

Italy Expands Probe into Meta's WhatsApp AI Practices

Italy's antitrust regulator widens its investigation into Meta Platforms over suspected misuse of its AI tools on WhatsApp to maintain market dominance. The new WhatsApp Business Solution terms and Meta AI integration could limit competition and violate EU rules. Regulatory measures may be enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:19 IST
The Italian antitrust authority announced on Wednesday the expansion of its investigation into Meta Platforms concerning allegations of exploiting its dominant market position via artificial intelligence tools in WhatsApp.

This step follows the introduction of the new WhatsApp Business Solution terms on October 15 and integration of additional Meta AI features, which the authority believes could restrict market competition, access, or technological advancements in the AI chatbot sector. Meta did not provide immediate comments on the matter.

The regulatory body, AGCM, noted the possibility of imposing interim measures over these new terms. The investigation began in July, with concerns that Meta may have compromised European Union competition regulations by embedding its AI assistant into WhatsApp without user approval.

