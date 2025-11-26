Italy Expands Probe into Meta's WhatsApp AI Practices

The Italian antitrust authority announced on Wednesday the expansion of its investigation into Meta Platforms concerning allegations of exploiting its dominant market position via artificial intelligence tools in WhatsApp.

This step follows the introduction of the new WhatsApp Business Solution terms on October 15 and integration of additional Meta AI features, which the authority believes could restrict market competition, access, or technological advancements in the AI chatbot sector. Meta did not provide immediate comments on the matter.

The regulatory body, AGCM, noted the possibility of imposing interim measures over these new terms. The investigation began in July, with concerns that Meta may have compromised European Union competition regulations by embedding its AI assistant into WhatsApp without user approval.