TAC InfoSec's Significant Rise in Nifty SME Emerge Index

TAC InfoSec Ltd has climbed the ranks to become the fifth-largest entity in the Nifty SME Emerge Index, announced on Wednesday. This index serves as a benchmark for tracking high-performing SMEs listed on NSE Emerge.

The impressive entry by TAC InfoSec underscores its fast-paced growth and significant financial performance, as well as its burgeoning role in India's cybersecurity landscape, according to the company's statement.

Driving this expansion is the escalating need for robust cybersecurity services, blockchain audits, and AI-based risk monitoring tools, especially as industries increasingly digitalize operations. Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, emphasized that this rank is a key acknowledgment of the company's strategies. Notably, company shares ascended 2.42%, closing at Rs 816 on NSE.

