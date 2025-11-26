Italy's Antitrust Watchdog Extends Probe into Meta's AI Practices

Italy's antitrust authority has announced an expanded investigation into Meta, scrutinizing the tech giant over potential anti-competitive practices related to AI chatbots on WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, the regulator expressed concerns that updated terms for WhatsApp's business platform might stifle competition, prompting an extension of the inquiry initially launched in July. The probe now covers the service's new AI chatbot tools and may lead to interim measures to protect market dynamics.

WhatsApp, however, has rejected these claims, emphasizing that its API was not designed for chatbot integration and that the changes do not impact businesses providing customer support or updates. Authorities aim to conclude the investigation by the end of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)