Left Menu

Italy's Antitrust Watchdog Extends Probe into Meta's AI Practices

Italy's antitrust watchdog is expanding its investigation into Meta over alleged dominance abuse via AI on WhatsApp. Interim measures, such as suspending new terms, may be imposed. WhatsApp denies claims, stating the API wasn't intended for AI chatbots. The probe concludes by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:49 IST
Italy's Antitrust Watchdog Extends Probe into Meta's AI Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's antitrust authority has announced an expanded investigation into Meta, scrutinizing the tech giant over potential anti-competitive practices related to AI chatbots on WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, the regulator expressed concerns that updated terms for WhatsApp's business platform might stifle competition, prompting an extension of the inquiry initially launched in July. The probe now covers the service's new AI chatbot tools and may lead to interim measures to protect market dynamics.

WhatsApp, however, has rejected these claims, emphasizing that its API was not designed for chatbot integration and that the changes do not impact businesses providing customer support or updates. Authorities aim to conclude the investigation by the end of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

 India
2
Britain Raises Dividend Tax Rates

Britain Raises Dividend Tax Rates

 United Kingdom
3
Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

 United Kingdom
4
EU Funds Boost Poland's Defense Through SAFE Programme

EU Funds Boost Poland's Defense Through SAFE Programme

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025