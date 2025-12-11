EPA Mulls Delay in Pollution Regulation Enforcement

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is contemplating a delay in enforcing Biden-era vehicle pollution regulations, according to a senior official. The original rule, finalized in April 2024, demands significant reductions in pollutants like nitrogen oxides from the 2027-2032 vehicle models.

This potential delay would maintain the existing 2026 standards for an additional two years, allowing the EPA time to reassess the standards and their scientific justifications. The agency has also suggested revoking the scientific findings that underpinned the greenhouse gas emission standards for various vehicle and engine types.

The decision to delay reflects ongoing debates over environmental policy and regulatory approaches under different presidential administrations, impacting both the automotive industry and long-term environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)