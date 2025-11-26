Left Menu

Juspay and Sabre Forge Landmark Alliance to Revolutionize Travel Payments

Juspay and Sabre have announced a global partnership to innovate travel payments. Combining Juspay's payment technology with Sabre's network, the collaboration aims to enhance security, streamline operations, and provide seamless experiences. The initiative targets improved conversions and market-specific capabilities, focusing on modernizing travel transactions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Juspay, a leader in payments technology, has joined forces with Sabre Direct Pay, a division of Sabre Corporation, to revolutionize the future of travel payments. The groundbreaking agreement aims to modernize transactions at a time when online bookings are anticipated to hit $1.2 trillion by 2026.

This strategic collaboration seeks to enhance transaction security, streamline operations and offer seamless payment experiences. With the combination of Juspay's orchestration technology and Sabre's vast network, the partnership targets higher conversion rates and superior customer experiences, utilizing local payment methods and efficient cross-border transactions.

Juspay's integration of tokenization solutions with Sabre Direct Pay underscores the ambitious goals to provide secure travel transactions for airlines, hotels, and booking engines. Leaders from both companies underscore the significance of this initiative in simplifying complex payment challenges, ensuring the industry's resilience and growth.

