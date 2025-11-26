South Korea's Space Milestone: Nuri Rocket's Successful Launch

South Korea has marked a significant advancement in its space exploration efforts with the successful launch of its fourth homegrown space rocket, Nuri. The launch, which took place on Thursday, was broadcast live on YouTube by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, capturing the moment as the nation propelled more than a dozen satellites into orbit.

This mission is notable as it represents South Korea's first collaborative rocket launch with a private company. Hanwha Aerospace played a crucial role in this endeavor, having led the rocket's manufacturing and assembly process. The achievement underscores a significant transfer of technology from government to industry.

The Nuri rocket program, initiated in 2021, showcases South Korea's growing capabilities in the space sector and highlights the increasing involvement of private enterprise in national aerospace initiatives.

