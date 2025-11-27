Left Menu

Retailers Turn to AI Agents for Holiday Sales Boost

Retailers are adapting to the rise of AI agents like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to drive holiday sales. By optimizing content for AI platforms, brands aim to capture a growing trend where consumers use AI for purchasing advice, despite current low traffic from these sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the holiday season approaches, major retailers are pivoting marketing strategies by focusing on the role of AI agents in consumer purchasing decisions. Previously reliant on traditional online advertising, companies now aim to optimize content for AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

This shift is driven by the projection that a significant portion of the season's $253 billion in online sales will involve AI-influenced transactions. Retailers are crafting content specifically for AI scrapers, which aggregate data to inform consumer choices on gifts and holiday items.

Despite AI-driven traffic currently representing a small fraction of overall visits, companies such as Brooklinen and R+Co are investing in AI-optimized content and advertising to capture potential high-intent shoppers, signaling a broader industry trend towards incorporating AI in e-commerce strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

