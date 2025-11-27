Retailers Turn to AI Agents for Holiday Sales Boost

As the holiday season approaches, major retailers are pivoting marketing strategies by focusing on the role of AI agents in consumer purchasing decisions. Previously reliant on traditional online advertising, companies now aim to optimize content for AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

This shift is driven by the projection that a significant portion of the season's $253 billion in online sales will involve AI-influenced transactions. Retailers are crafting content specifically for AI scrapers, which aggregate data to inform consumer choices on gifts and holiday items.

Despite AI-driven traffic currently representing a small fraction of overall visits, companies such as Brooklinen and R+Co are investing in AI-optimized content and advertising to capture potential high-intent shoppers, signaling a broader industry trend towards incorporating AI in e-commerce strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)