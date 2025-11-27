Left Menu

South Korea's Nuri Rocket Launch: A Milestone in Aerospace Collaboration

South Korea successfully launched its fourth Nuri rocket with private company collaboration, marking a milestone in its aerospace endeavors. The mission placed more than a dozen satellites into orbit and showcased technology transfer to Hanwha Aerospace, aiming to enhance the country's aerospace capabilities by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:19 IST
South Korea's Nuri Rocket Launch: A Milestone in Aerospace Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea achieved a significant milestone in its aerospace journey by successfully launching its fourth indigenous Nuri rocket on Thursday. The event saw collaboration between the government and a private firm, Hanwha Aerospace, which played a vital role in manufacturing and assembling the rocket through technology transferred from the government.

The Nuri rocket took off from Naro Space Center at 1:13 a.m. local time (1613 GMT Wednesday), successfully carrying a main commercial satellite and 12 cube satellites into orbit. This launch is part of South Korea's ambitious plan to conduct six test launches of the Nuri rocket by 2027.

The latest launch highlights South Korea's dedication to bolstering its private sector in the aerospace industry, enhancing its global competitiveness. The Ministry of Science and ICT emphasized the strategic importance of technology transfer to pave the way for innovation and collaboration in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
2
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
3
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: National Guard Troops Shot Near White House Amidst Deployment Controversy

Tensions Rise: National Guard Troops Shot Near White House Amidst Deployment...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025