South Korea's Nuri Rocket Launch: A Milestone in Aerospace Collaboration

South Korea achieved a significant milestone in its aerospace journey by successfully launching its fourth indigenous Nuri rocket on Thursday. The event saw collaboration between the government and a private firm, Hanwha Aerospace, which played a vital role in manufacturing and assembling the rocket through technology transferred from the government.

The Nuri rocket took off from Naro Space Center at 1:13 a.m. local time (1613 GMT Wednesday), successfully carrying a main commercial satellite and 12 cube satellites into orbit. This launch is part of South Korea's ambitious plan to conduct six test launches of the Nuri rocket by 2027.

The latest launch highlights South Korea's dedication to bolstering its private sector in the aerospace industry, enhancing its global competitiveness. The Ministry of Science and ICT emphasized the strategic importance of technology transfer to pave the way for innovation and collaboration in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)