South Korea Rockets to New Heights with Nuri Launch

South Korea successfully launched its fourth indigenous space rocket, Nuri, putting over a dozen satellites into orbit. This marks the country's first joint venture with a private firm, Hanwha Aerospace, showcasing a significant step in boosting private sector capabilities in the space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea marked a significant milestone in its space program by successfully launching its fourth homegrown space rocket, Nuri, on Thursday, with more than a dozen satellites reaching orbit. The Science Ministry confirmed this as the country's first venture combining efforts with a private company, Hanwha Aerospace.

The Nuri rocket, part of a program initiated in 2021, saw local company Hanwha Aerospace take the lead in manufacturing and assembly, using technology transferred from the government. A live YouTube stream from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute captured the moment the rocket ascended into the night sky from its Goheung launchpad.

President Lee Jae Myung hailed the launch as proof of South Korea's autonomous science and technology prowess, expecting it to serve as a foundation for future generations. The project's success enhanced Hanwha Aerospace's shares by 1.6%, above the market's 1.1% rise, highlighting its economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

