South Korea Rockets to New Heights with Nuri Launch

South Korea marked a significant milestone in its space program by successfully launching its fourth homegrown space rocket, Nuri, on Thursday, with more than a dozen satellites reaching orbit. The Science Ministry confirmed this as the country's first venture combining efforts with a private company, Hanwha Aerospace.

The Nuri rocket, part of a program initiated in 2021, saw local company Hanwha Aerospace take the lead in manufacturing and assembly, using technology transferred from the government. A live YouTube stream from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute captured the moment the rocket ascended into the night sky from its Goheung launchpad.

President Lee Jae Myung hailed the launch as proof of South Korea's autonomous science and technology prowess, expecting it to serve as a foundation for future generations. The project's success enhanced Hanwha Aerospace's shares by 1.6%, above the market's 1.1% rise, highlighting its economic impact.

