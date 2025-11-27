Left Menu

Cyberattack Breach at Asahi Group Compromises 1.52 Million Customer Records

Japan's Asahi Group revealed a significant cyberattack in September compromised the personal details of 1.52 million customers. The attack disrupted operations, delaying the earnings release and affecting the beer supply. The group Qilin claimed responsibility, and production at Asahi's factories resumed shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:13 IST
Japan's Asahi Group announced on Thursday that a cyberattack in September had potentially exposed the personal details of 1.52 million customers.

The attack, which occurred on September 29, forced Asahi to halt several operations including order processing, shipping, and call-center services. This disruption led to a delay in announcing the company's earnings results for July to September, originally scheduled for November 12. The release was postponed to over 50 days after the quarter's end.

CEO Atsushi Katsuki stated that despite expected financial setbacks, the company's long-term management plan remains steady. The incident caused a shortage of Asahi products, including the notable 'Super Dry' beer, across Japan's bars, restaurants, and stores. Following the attack, Asahi managed to resume production at six domestic factories within a week. The ransomware group Qilin claimed responsibility for the attack.

