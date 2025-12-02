Maharashtra Governor renames Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday changed the name of Raj Bhavan to `Maharashtra Lok Bhavan' with an aim of making it more people-friendly, transparent, and committed to public welfare, a statement said.

'Lok Bhavan' should no longer remain only a residence and office of the governor but evolve into a dynamic centre of dialogue and engagement with citizens, various sections of society, students, researchers, farmers, and civil society organizations, Devvrat said.

''The name of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan has been officially changed to 'Maharashtra Lok Bhavan'. Following the guidelines issued by Government of India, the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat today directed Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Secretariat to effect the change with immediate effect,'' the statement said.

''The governor described the decision as a visionary step taken with the objective of making Lok Bhavan more people-friendly, transparent, and committed to public welfare,'' it added.

The governor further emphasised that the core purpose behind this renaming is to ensure that 'Lok Bhavan' becomes a strong bridge of service, cooperation and interaction between the government and the people of the state.

He also said that Lok Bhavan will not be confined merely to constitutional responsibilities, but will, in its true spirit, stay sensitive and connected to the hopes, aspirations and everyday concerns of society, thereby becoming a 'Lok Bhavan' in the real sense.

