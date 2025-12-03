Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Anthropic plans an IPO as early as 2026, FT reports

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com , has hired the law firm Wilson Sonsini to prepare for an initial public offering that could take place as early as 2026, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com , has hired the law firm Wilson Sonsini to prepare for an initial public offering that could take place as early as 2026, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. Claude maker Anthropic could be prepared to list in 2026, according to the report. The AI startup has held preliminary talks with major investment banks about a potential IPO, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is preparing for what could rank among the largest initial public offerings ever, with a potential valuation of up to $1 trillion. The company is laying the groundwork to go public and may file with securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, Reuters has reported.

