UPDATE 1-Hikvision challenges US decision to expand crackdown on Chinese telecom gear

Chinese manufacturer Hikvision said on Wednesday its U.S. arm has filed a legal challenge to a new Federal Communications Commision rule that allows Washington to tighten rules on telecoms gear made by Chinese companies deemed security risks. In October, the U.S. telecoms regulator voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its "Covered List" and let the agency bar previously approved equipment in some instances.

Hikvision said it had filed a petition seeking judicial review of the FCC decision, arguing the commission exceeded its authority and "seeks to retroactively curtain lawful authorizations without a sufficient legal or evidentiary basis." The FCC did not immediately comment.

The telecom regulator previously named firms including Hikvision, Huawei, ZTE, China Mobile and China Telecom to its so-called "Covered List," which bars the FCC from authorizing the import or sale of new equipment from those companies. Hikvision said its legal action seeks "to protect our established market rights and the lawful interests of our customers and partners, and to support a stable, transparent and predictable regulatory environment for all law abiding businesses."

In October, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said major American retail websites had removed several million listings for prohibited Chinese electronics as part of a crackdown by the commission. The items removed were on the list or were not authorized by the agency, including home security cameras and smartwatches from companies like Huawei, Hikvision, ZTE and Dahua Technology.

Hikvision sells video surveillance and security camera systems as well as network transmission equipment and accessories. In February, a U.S. appeals court rejected a bid by

Hikvision to lift the 2022 ban by the FCC of approvals of its new video surveillance and telecommunications equipment.

On October 15, the FCC said it was moving to revoke the ability of a leading Hong Kong telecom carrier HKT, a subsidiary of PCCW, to operate in the U.S., citing national security concerns. The FCC previously barred some Chinese companies from providing telecommunications services in the U.S., citing national security concerns, and it has recently moved to withdraw recognition

from test labs owned or controlled by the Chinese government.

