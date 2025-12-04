Left Menu

J'khand: Drill core digitisation laboratory inaugurated in IIT (ISM), Dhanbad

A drill core digitisation laboratory was inaugurated at IIT ISM Dhanbad in Jharkhand, aiming to support exploration agencies by providing access to advanced, digitised core logging and analysis infrastructure, an official said on Thursday.The laboratory was set up by the IIT ISM, Dhanbad, and Technology Innovation in Exploration Mining Foundation TEXMiN in collaboration with Geotek Ltd.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:57 IST
A drill core digitisation laboratory was inaugurated at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad in Jharkhand, aiming to support exploration agencies by providing access to advanced, digitised core logging and analysis infrastructure, an official said on Thursday.

The laboratory was set up by the IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, and Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) in collaboration with Geotek Ltd. (UK).

The facility was formally inaugurated by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday in the presence of institute director Sukumar Mishra.

"Through this laboratory, we are advancing towards data-backed certainty, faster discovery cycles, and globally competitive innovation born in India. This initiative will support our energy ambitions, strategic industries and the future of mineral research in the country," said IIT (ISM) Deputy Director Dheeraj Kumar.

Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India stated that the collaboration embodies the spirit of the India-UK science and technology partnership.

The laboratory will enhance precision, reduce dependency on manual interpretation, and accelerate decision-making in areas essential for India's future, particularly in critical minerals that power green energy, electric vehicles, defence systems, and advanced manufacturing, another IIT (ISM) official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

