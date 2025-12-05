Revving Up Payments: Tappy Tech and FAB Launch Racing-Inspired Contactless Bands

Tappy Technologies, a trailblazer in wearable payment solutions, has teamed up with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Mastercard to launch a new series of contactless payment bands. The stylish bands draw inspiration from motor racing, blending speed, precision, and seamless performance for an elevated consumer experience.

Equipped with Thales secure element chips and enhanced by Tappy's tokenization technology, these bands allow users to convert their FAB-issued Mastercard cards into secure payment devices. The bands promise a frictionless shopping journey at millions of contactless-enabled merchants worldwide.

Highlighting the collaboration's significance, Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, emphasized that the bands fuse the excitement of motor racing with convenience and security in payments. This innovation underscores Tappy's commitment to integrating technology into lifestyle products, redefining everyday transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)