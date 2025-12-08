WebEngage Revolutionizes Martech with EMCX 2025
WebEngage concluded EMCX 2025 in Gurugram, showcasing its innovations like BLACK and CDPx, strengthening customer engagement and retention strategies. The event emphasized data-driven marketing advancements, highlighting industry-leading autonomous lifecycle management and aiming for sustainable, profitable growth. Key industry players shared insights on Martech's role in driving business outcomes.
WebEngage, a leader in retention and customer engagement, wrapped up the EMCX 2025 series in Gurugram, marking the culmination of a three-city event that started in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The series highlighted WebEngage's advancements, featuring groundbreaking innovations like BLACK and CDPx.
The EMCX event brought together industry stalwarts, product developers, and marketers to explore the future of retention-driven growth. The 2025 editions introduced WebEngage's newest technological wave, showcasing significant enhancements in customer engagement and lifecycle management.
Participants across the cities witnessed how WebEngage is reshaping customer engagement with real-time decision-making and autonomous marketing strategies. Leaders from various organizations shared insights on building robust data foundations leading to CRM-driven growth, emphasizing the shift from channel-based engagement to lifecycle-led success.
