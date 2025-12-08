Left Menu

WebEngage Revolutionizes Martech with EMCX 2025

WebEngage concluded EMCX 2025 in Gurugram, showcasing its innovations like BLACK and CDPx, strengthening customer engagement and retention strategies. The event emphasized data-driven marketing advancements, highlighting industry-leading autonomous lifecycle management and aiming for sustainable, profitable growth. Key industry players shared insights on Martech's role in driving business outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:53 IST
WebEngage Revolutionizes Martech with EMCX 2025
  • Country:
  • India

WebEngage, a leader in retention and customer engagement, wrapped up the EMCX 2025 series in Gurugram, marking the culmination of a three-city event that started in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The series highlighted WebEngage's advancements, featuring groundbreaking innovations like BLACK and CDPx.

The EMCX event brought together industry stalwarts, product developers, and marketers to explore the future of retention-driven growth. The 2025 editions introduced WebEngage's newest technological wave, showcasing significant enhancements in customer engagement and lifecycle management.

Participants across the cities witnessed how WebEngage is reshaping customer engagement with real-time decision-making and autonomous marketing strategies. Leaders from various organizations shared insights on building robust data foundations leading to CRM-driven growth, emphasizing the shift from channel-based engagement to lifecycle-led success.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025