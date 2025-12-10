NZ launches $1.35m quantum tech discovery phase to build future jobs and innovation

New Zealand is taking a significant step toward developing a world-class quantum technology sector, with Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti announcing a $1.35 million discovery phase to investigate the creation of a national quantum technologies platform. The initiative aims to grow high-value jobs, strengthen global partnerships, and boost the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.

Quantum technologies examine how particles behave at the smallest measurable scales, enabling breakthroughs in computing, encryption, sensing, simulation and advanced measurement. Unlike classical computing, quantum computing can process enormous datasets simultaneously, offering the potential to solve highly complex problems—such as drug discovery, climate modelling, logistics optimisation, and materials design—that would take today’s most advanced supercomputers years to complete.

“Quantum technology underpins breakthroughs in computing, secure communications, and sensing and measurement—areas that can transform industries and create new opportunities for New Zealand businesses,” Dr Reti says.

The New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology will lead the discovery process, which will map the nation’s quantum capabilities, assess global commercial opportunities, and determine where targeted investment can accelerate innovation. This work includes evaluating existing research strengths across universities and Crown Research Institutes, as well as surveying industry readiness for scaling quantum-enabled products and services.

Dr Reti says the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to positioning New Zealand as a competitive player in the global quantum ecosystem. “This discovery process will look at how New Zealand can step up and accelerate our quantum technology research to drive innovation, create high-value jobs and secure our place in the global tech economy.”

New Zealand already has notable strengths in quantum optics, superconducting materials, photonics, and quantum communication. Earlier this week, three New Zealand–Korea research collaborations were announced, focusing on secure quantum networks and emerging communication technologies. These partnerships are expected to support shared scientific advancement while opening the door to future commercial opportunities with key international partners.

The discovery phase will run from December 2025 to June 2026, involving extensive collaboration with scientists, industry leaders, and global experts. An advisory panel will be established to ensure the assessment is rigorous, future-focused, and aligned with international best practice.

If the assessment confirms that New Zealand is ready for expanded investment, the Institute for Advanced Technology will begin designing and rolling out a national quantum technology research platform, intended to drive long-term capability development, commercial partnerships, and economic growth.

This quantum phase marks the third major initiative under the Institute for Advanced Technology. It follows investment in:

a Future Materials and Magnet Technologies Research Platform hosted by Paihau–Robinson Research Institute announced in May, and

a national Artificial Intelligence Research Platform launched in September.

Together, these investments form a strategic pathway for New Zealand to build advanced technological capabilities that support innovation-led growth across multiple sectors.