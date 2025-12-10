Left Menu

Demand for Bajrang Dal Ban Intensifies Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad calls for a ban on Bajrang Dal, linking them to various crimes in Karnataka. He highlights the group's alleged involvement in murder cases, urging the government to act in line with the Congress manifesto. Tensions persist with recent violence linked to the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:48 IST
Demand for Bajrang Dal Ban Intensifies Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions in Karnataka, Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has intensified calls for a ban on the Bajrang Dal. He asserts the organization is tied to numerous criminal activities, including murder incidents in the state.

Hariprasad has urged the Chief Minister to adhere to the Congress election manifesto, which includes the prohibition of Bajrang Dal. Notably, a recent case involved the murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda, allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists, highlighting the urgency of the demand.

Further complicating matters, historical incidents such as a 2016 murder in Udupi, also attributed to affiliated groups, underline long-standing issues. Hariprasad appeals for immediate government intervention to protect peaceful civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025