Demand for Bajrang Dal Ban Intensifies Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka

In the wake of escalating tensions in Karnataka, Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has intensified calls for a ban on the Bajrang Dal. He asserts the organization is tied to numerous criminal activities, including murder incidents in the state.

Hariprasad has urged the Chief Minister to adhere to the Congress election manifesto, which includes the prohibition of Bajrang Dal. Notably, a recent case involved the murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda, allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists, highlighting the urgency of the demand.

Further complicating matters, historical incidents such as a 2016 murder in Udupi, also attributed to affiliated groups, underline long-standing issues. Hariprasad appeals for immediate government intervention to protect peaceful civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)