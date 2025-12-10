AI-Powered Leap: Transforming Lives of India's Informal Workers

Artificial intelligence is making significant strides in India, as Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella emphasized, with the company partnering with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to dramatically improve the lives of 300 million informal workers. The collaboration focuses on providing better job opportunities and enhanced social security through technological advancement.

The e-Shram database, integral to this initiative, is enhancing the mobility of India's informal workers into the formal sector, amplified by AI-driven tools. Nadella pointed out the transformative power of integrating AI with national platforms like the National Career Service, allowing workers to address skill gaps and navigate career paths more effectively.

Anjali Rawat, deputy director general of employment, underscores the pivotal role AI plays in integrating informal workers into the formal economy. With over 310 million workers registered since its launch in 2021, e-Shram connects them to 18 welfare schemes, significantly expanding India's social protection net and addressing issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.