Left Menu

AI-Powered Leap: Transforming Lives of India's Informal Workers

Microsoft's AI collaboration with India's Ministry of Labour empowers 300 million informal workers. The e-Shram platform, designed to register informal workers for welfare benefits, now employs AI for skill development and job connectivity, massively boosting social protection coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:49 IST
AI-Powered Leap: Transforming Lives of India's Informal Workers
Satya Nadella, Chairman & CEO, Microsoft (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial intelligence is making significant strides in India, as Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella emphasized, with the company partnering with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to dramatically improve the lives of 300 million informal workers. The collaboration focuses on providing better job opportunities and enhanced social security through technological advancement.

The e-Shram database, integral to this initiative, is enhancing the mobility of India's informal workers into the formal sector, amplified by AI-driven tools. Nadella pointed out the transformative power of integrating AI with national platforms like the National Career Service, allowing workers to address skill gaps and navigate career paths more effectively.

Anjali Rawat, deputy director general of employment, underscores the pivotal role AI plays in integrating informal workers into the formal economy. With over 310 million workers registered since its launch in 2021, e-Shram connects them to 18 welfare schemes, significantly expanding India's social protection net and addressing issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025