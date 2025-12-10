Historic Liftoff: SpaceX IPO Poised for $1 Trillion Valuation by 2026

Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by 2026, potentially boosting its valuation beyond $1 trillion, insiders revealed this Tuesday. The IPO drive is largely fueled by the burgeoning success of Starlink's satellite internet services and advancements in SpaceX's Starship projects aimed at moon and Mars exploration.

Confidential discussions have begun with banks to float the offering, projecting a June or July timeframe, sources confirm. SpaceX's IPO strategy emerges amidst a revived market with Wall Street anticipating heightened momentum fueled by high-profile entrants in 2026.

The potential IPO signifies a spotlight moment for SpaceX, which stands as the second highest-valued private startup globally, following OpenAI. However, analysts highlight concerns around Musk's capability to simultaneously steward multiple trillion-dollar enterprises.