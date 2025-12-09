High-Powered AI Cloud Boosts India’s Defence Arsenal as Navy Advances Indigenization
A parliamentary panel has revealed developments in India's defence forces, including a high-power AI cloud and progress in indigenization. The Navy is expanding its fleet with domestically built ships, while the Army pushes for women empowerment. Modernizing the military with tech-driven strategies is a top priority.
In a bid to bolster its defensive capabilities, a parliamentary defence panel has announced the development of a 'high-power computing AI cloud' for the country's armed forces. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to modernize and integrate advanced technologies across India's military branches.
Amid these technological advancements, the Navy is making strides in indigenization. A representative apprised the panel of plans to expand the Navy fleet to 234 ships and submarines within years, underscoring a strong commitment to domestic shipbuilding and reducing dependency on foreign procurement.
Additionally, efforts to empower women in the armed services remain a priority, with ongoing initiatives to create equitable opportunities. Meanwhile, modernization plans for the Army and Air Force continue unabated, with emphasis on incorporating cutting-edge technology to enhance operational readiness.
