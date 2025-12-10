Former Billionaire Rene Benko Found Guilty of Fraud

An Austrian court has ruled against former property tycoon Rene Benko, finding him guilty of insolvency-related fraud. The case centered around the discovery of hundreds of thousands of euros in cash and valuables locked in a safe at a relative's home.

Rene Benko received a 15-month suspended sentence, which now accompanies his earlier conviction for the same crime just eight weeks prior. That conviction had resulted in a two-year prison sentence, which he is currently appealing.

In Wednesday's trial, Benko's wife, Nathalie, was also a defendant but was acquitted of any wrongdoing. This verdict adds yet another chapter to the legal troubles of the Austrian businessman.

