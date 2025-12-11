Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa: A New Pathway to U.S. Residency with Steep Costs
President Trump's administration introduces the 'Trump Gold Card' visa, offering expedited U.S. residency for a $15,000 fee and $1 million contribution. This initiative aims to boost the U.S. economy and serves as a counterbalance to strict immigration policies. A corporate version is also available for $2 million.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled the 'Trump Gold Card' visa program, designed to offer rapid residency for non-U.S. citizens willing to make hefty financial contributions. It positions itself as a lucrative alternative to the traditional Green Card.
Applicants for this exclusive visa must pay $15,000 for processing and contribute $1 million to the U.S. This compares to the existing Green Card, although touted as offering a more powerful residency path.
Proponents claim it will attract affluent individuals who will boost the U.S. economy. A corporate version permits companies to expedite employee visas for a $2 million fee per individual. Critics, however, see it as a capital-driven deviation from conventional immigration processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
