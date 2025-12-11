Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa: A New Pathway to U.S. Residency with Steep Costs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled the 'Trump Gold Card' visa program, designed to offer rapid residency for non-U.S. citizens willing to make hefty financial contributions. It positions itself as a lucrative alternative to the traditional Green Card.

Applicants for this exclusive visa must pay $15,000 for processing and contribute $1 million to the U.S. This compares to the existing Green Card, although touted as offering a more powerful residency path.

Proponents claim it will attract affluent individuals who will boost the U.S. economy. A corporate version permits companies to expedite employee visas for a $2 million fee per individual. Critics, however, see it as a capital-driven deviation from conventional immigration processes.

