Left Menu

Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa: A New Pathway to U.S. Residency with Steep Costs

President Trump's administration introduces the 'Trump Gold Card' visa, offering expedited U.S. residency for a $15,000 fee and $1 million contribution. This initiative aims to boost the U.S. economy and serves as a counterbalance to strict immigration policies. A corporate version is also available for $2 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:51 IST
Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa: A New Pathway to U.S. Residency with Steep Costs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled the 'Trump Gold Card' visa program, designed to offer rapid residency for non-U.S. citizens willing to make hefty financial contributions. It positions itself as a lucrative alternative to the traditional Green Card.

Applicants for this exclusive visa must pay $15,000 for processing and contribute $1 million to the U.S. This compares to the existing Green Card, although touted as offering a more powerful residency path.

Proponents claim it will attract affluent individuals who will boost the U.S. economy. A corporate version permits companies to expedite employee visas for a $2 million fee per individual. Critics, however, see it as a capital-driven deviation from conventional immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025