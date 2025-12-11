Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Social Media Vetting in Visa Waiver Program

The U.S. government's recent decision to enhance vetting of visitors from visa waiver countries by requiring social media disclosures has sparked significant backlash. Critics allege this policy could deter international tourism.

This initiative, effective February 8, mandates providing extensive personal data, including social media handles, which has been met with concern from travel associations and political figures alike. The measure is seen as a continuation of President Trump's stringent immigration policies.

The policy arrives as the U.S. prepares for the 2026 soccer World Cup, highlighting tensions between ensuring national security and fostering a tourism rebound. Meanwhile, the administration has also introduced an expedited residency program, stirring further debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)