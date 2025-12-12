Left Menu

Apple's Legal Tussle: App Store Drama Continues

Apple successfully convinced a U.S. appeals court to reverse parts of a court order demanding changes to its App Store. However, the court upheld most of the contempt findings and injunctions against Apple in its legal battle with Epic Games. The lawsuit challenges Apple's control over iOS transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:59 IST
In a significant legal development, Apple managed to sway a U.S. appeals court into overturning segments of a mandate that required the tech giant to amend its lucrative App Store policies. This decision aimed at boosting marketplace competitiveness, stems from a lawsuit filed by Fortnite creator, Epic Games.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revised a previous order that reprimanded Apple for non-compliance. However, the appeals court maintained most of the sanctions and verdicts against the iPhone maker. The court called for changes to the lower court's decision prohibiting Apple from imposing fees on off-platform purchases.

The battle initiated by Epic Games in 2020 sought to undermine Apple's stronghold on app transactions within its iOS system. Apple was initially required to permit developers to redirect users to external purchasing options. While Apple modified some policies, it proposed a contentious 27% commission on external transactions, sparking further contention with Epic.

