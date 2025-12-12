Left Menu

HMD Launches Affordable Feature Phones to Capture Indian Market

HMD announced the launch of the HMD 100 and 101, aiming to capture India's feature phone market. Targeting the under-₹1000 category, these devices offer durability, simplicity, and affordability. They cater to rural and semi-urban residents and professionals requiring reliable secondary devices with long battery life and essential features.

Updated: 12-12-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic bid to capture a significant slice of India's booming feature phone market, HMD has unveiled its latest offerings, the HMD 100 and HMD 101. Targeted at the under-₹1000 category, these phones promise durability, simplicity, and affordability, appealing to a wide range of Indian consumers.

The newly launched devices are specifically designed for rural and semi-urban residents, senior citizens, and working professionals, such as delivery executives and factory workers. With sleek, contemporary designs available in multiple colors, the phones offer essential features, including dual LED torches, wireless FM, and language support in 10 Indian languages.

According to Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India, the expansion into this high-volume segment reinforces the company's mission to serve every Indian mobile user. With components like long-lasting batteries and a 1-year replacement guarantee, HMD is committed to providing inclusive innovation and maintaining leadership in affordable mobile technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

