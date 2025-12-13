Exor Rejects Tether's Bid for Juventus
Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, has no plans to sell its controlling interest in Juventus to Tether or any other party. This comes after Tether announced it had put forth a binding cash proposal to purchase Exor's entire stake in the Italian soccer club.
Exor, the holding firm of the Agnelli family, firmly stated that it has no plans to divest its controlling stake in the prominent Italian soccer club Juventus to Tether or any other entity, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The clarification comes shortly after Tether made public a binding cash proposal to acquire Exor's full stake in Juventus. Such a move would have marked a significant shift in control over the club.
Despite the proposal's potential to reshape ownership in the world of sports, Exor appears resolute in maintaining its current investment strategy, thereby ensuring the Agnelli family's long-standing association with Juventus remains unchanged.
