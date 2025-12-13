Exor Rejects Tether's Bid for Juventus

Exor, the holding firm of the Agnelli family, firmly stated that it has no plans to divest its controlling stake in the prominent Italian soccer club Juventus to Tether or any other entity, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The clarification comes shortly after Tether made public a binding cash proposal to acquire Exor's full stake in Juventus. Such a move would have marked a significant shift in control over the club.

Despite the proposal's potential to reshape ownership in the world of sports, Exor appears resolute in maintaining its current investment strategy, thereby ensuring the Agnelli family's long-standing association with Juventus remains unchanged.