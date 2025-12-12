High-Stakes Oil Seizure: U.S. Intercepts Venezuelan Tanker

The United States has intercepted and seized the Venezuelan oil supertanker, Skipper, as part of its intensified pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro. The vessel, laden with approximately 1.85 million barrels of Merey heavy crude, was detained under a seizure warrant and is en route to Houston.

Siting a logistical challenge, the Very Large Crude Carrier cannot dock at Houston's port due to its immense size, necessitating the transfer of its cargo to smaller vessels at an external anchorage. This maneuver underscores the ongoing economic and political strains between Washington and Caracas.

The authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard's Houston-Galveston sector, Port Houston, and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, have yet to issue statements on the matter. Moreover, Guyana's maritime agency has accused the tanker of unlawfully flying its flag, intensifying the geopolitical implications of the seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)