Left Menu

Fidelity International's Strategic Move: A Stake in Meesho

Fidelity International has acquired a 6.3% stake in the e-commerce firm Meesho through an IPO. The stakes were valued at approximately Rs 3,155 crore based on the issue price. Meesho's market valuation soared to Rs 77,000 crore, with shares significantly outperforming expectations at the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST
Fidelity International's Strategic Move: A Stake in Meesho
  • Country:
  • India

Investment management titan, Fidelity International, has strategically acquired a 6.3 per cent stake in e-commerce innovator Meesho, as revealed by a recent regulatory filing.

The acquisition unfolded as Fidelity received Meesho shares during the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO), with a total of 284,310,115 shares now part of Fidelity's portfolio.

Notably, the stake acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 3,155 crore, is based on an issue price of Rs 111 per share, while Meesho's shares debuted at a striking 53 per cent premium on the market, pushing the firm's valuation to an impressive Rs 77,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025