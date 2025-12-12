Fidelity International's Strategic Move: A Stake in Meesho
Fidelity International has acquired a 6.3% stake in the e-commerce firm Meesho through an IPO. The stakes were valued at approximately Rs 3,155 crore based on the issue price. Meesho's market valuation soared to Rs 77,000 crore, with shares significantly outperforming expectations at the BSE.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Investment management titan, Fidelity International, has strategically acquired a 6.3 per cent stake in e-commerce innovator Meesho, as revealed by a recent regulatory filing.
The acquisition unfolded as Fidelity received Meesho shares during the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO), with a total of 284,310,115 shares now part of Fidelity's portfolio.
Notably, the stake acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 3,155 crore, is based on an issue price of Rs 111 per share, while Meesho's shares debuted at a striking 53 per cent premium on the market, pushing the firm's valuation to an impressive Rs 77,000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fidelity International
- Meesho
- e-commerce
- IPO
- stake
- shares
- market valuation
- investment
- BSE
- premium
ALSO READ
King Charles Shares Positive Update on Cancer Battle
Sharp Decline in Stocks as Tech Shares Tumble Amid AI Concerns
High-Stakes Oil Seizure: U.S. Intercepts Venezuelan Tanker
High-Stakes Verdict Looms in Jimmy Lai's Landmark National Security Trial
High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: U.S.-Venezuela Repatriation Dispute