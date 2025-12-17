F1's New Era: Overhaul Shifts Gears with Boost and Overtake Modes

Formula One fans can look forward to significant changes in 2026 as the sport introduces new terminology and technical advancements. Goodbye to the drag reduction system (DRS); enter terms like Boost, Overtake, Active Aero, and Recharge, marking a new chapter in the racing world.

The upcoming overhaul will feature cars that are both thinner and lighter, employing narrower tyres and a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power, with a focus on sustainable fuel. According to an official statement, drivers will now wield unprecedented power, making critical decisions regarding energy deployment and conservation.

F1 aims to eliminate unnecessary jargon by consulting with the FIA, teams, engineers, and fans. The proposed changes will replace DRS with Overtake Mode, offer Boost Mode for strategic power play, and introduce ACTIVE AERO for adjustable wing elements. Meanwhile, Recharge will allow energy recovery through various on-track actions.

