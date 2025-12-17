Left Menu

F1's New Era: Overhaul Shifts Gears with Boost and Overtake Modes

Formula One is set for a major transformation in 2026, introducing new terms like Boost, Overtake, Active Aero, and Recharge. With thinner, lighter cars and a focus on sustainable fuel, drivers will have greater control and responsibility. These changes aim to enhance the sport's tactical engagement and appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST
F1's New Era: Overhaul Shifts Gears with Boost and Overtake Modes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One fans can look forward to significant changes in 2026 as the sport introduces new terminology and technical advancements. Goodbye to the drag reduction system (DRS); enter terms like Boost, Overtake, Active Aero, and Recharge, marking a new chapter in the racing world.

The upcoming overhaul will feature cars that are both thinner and lighter, employing narrower tyres and a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power, with a focus on sustainable fuel. According to an official statement, drivers will now wield unprecedented power, making critical decisions regarding energy deployment and conservation.

F1 aims to eliminate unnecessary jargon by consulting with the FIA, teams, engineers, and fans. The proposed changes will replace DRS with Overtake Mode, offer Boost Mode for strategic power play, and introduce ACTIVE AERO for adjustable wing elements. Meanwhile, Recharge will allow energy recovery through various on-track actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025