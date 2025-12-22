Simta Astrix Unveils Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Simta Astrix has announced the successful launch of its new Experience Centre in Hyderabad on 24 October 2025. The event, held at Krishna Towers, Ayyappa Society, was attended by key industry leaders, homeowners, and partners.

The Experience Centre serves as a dynamic space for customers to interact with Simta Astrix's extensive range of windows, doors, and interiors. Products on display include moisture-resistant uPVC windows, slim-profile aluminium systems, and stylish ABS and steel doors, all designed to enhance practical living.

This initiative reinforces Simta Astrix's commitment to regional growth and customer engagement, providing valuable hands-on support. With this centre, the brand hopes to solidify its reputation for quality service and products.

(With inputs from agencies.)