India's Coal and Mining Reforms: Charting a New Energy Frontier

India's coal sector is set for transformative reforms in 2026, focusing on energy security amidst global climate goals. The government aims to enhance mining efficiency, increase domestic production, and reduce import reliance through digital advancements and a strategic push for cleaner energy sources.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:44 IST
  • India

In 2026, India's coal sector is preparing for transformative changes driven by significant reforms targeting energy security amid global calls for cleaner fuel sources. The government is focused on speeding up mining processes and enhancing coal quality through ambitious reforms to bolster national energy resilience.

Facing global green energy demands, India aims to improve domestic coal production and lessen import dependence. The initiatives will see a reshaped mining landscape with private collaboration and advanced technology adoption, expected to improve operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Challenges persist, such as environmental clearances and land acquisition delays, but strategic efforts, including increased auctions and rare-earth mineral initiatives, highlight the country's commitment to energy and mineral security.

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

