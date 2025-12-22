India's Coal and Mining Reforms: Charting a New Energy Frontier

In 2026, India's coal sector is preparing for transformative changes driven by significant reforms targeting energy security amid global calls for cleaner fuel sources. The government is focused on speeding up mining processes and enhancing coal quality through ambitious reforms to bolster national energy resilience.

Facing global green energy demands, India aims to improve domestic coal production and lessen import dependence. The initiatives will see a reshaped mining landscape with private collaboration and advanced technology adoption, expected to improve operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Challenges persist, such as environmental clearances and land acquisition delays, but strategic efforts, including increased auctions and rare-earth mineral initiatives, highlight the country's commitment to energy and mineral security.