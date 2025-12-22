Left Menu

Rajasthan Rallies: Battle to Protect the Aravallis

Protests erupted across Rajasthan as Congress workers and social groups demanded the protection of the Aravalli mountains. The demonstrations, marked by confrontations with police, were fueled by concerns over a new Supreme Court ruling that could jeopardize the range's conservation. Activists pledge stronger opposition if demands are ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:31 IST
Rajasthan Rallies: Battle to Protect the Aravallis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mass protests unfolded across Rajasthan as Congress workers, along with several social organizations, took to the streets demanding the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range.

In Udaipur, tension rose as demonstrators clashed with police outside the Collectorate. Environmental activists voiced their objections to the Supreme Court's recent order redefining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, arguing it undermines ecological protection.

Escalating tensions, Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition, criticized the government's stance, emphasizing the need to protect the Aravallis. The controversy highlights concerns over the new legal definition threatening vast portions of the range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025