Rajasthan Rallies: Battle to Protect the Aravallis

Mass protests unfolded across Rajasthan as Congress workers, along with several social organizations, took to the streets demanding the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range.

In Udaipur, tension rose as demonstrators clashed with police outside the Collectorate. Environmental activists voiced their objections to the Supreme Court's recent order redefining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, arguing it undermines ecological protection.

Escalating tensions, Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition, criticized the government's stance, emphasizing the need to protect the Aravallis. The controversy highlights concerns over the new legal definition threatening vast portions of the range.

(With inputs from agencies.)