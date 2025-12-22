Rajasthan Rallies: Battle to Protect the Aravallis
Protests erupted across Rajasthan as Congress workers and social groups demanded the protection of the Aravalli mountains. The demonstrations, marked by confrontations with police, were fueled by concerns over a new Supreme Court ruling that could jeopardize the range's conservation. Activists pledge stronger opposition if demands are ignored.
Mass protests unfolded across Rajasthan as Congress workers, along with several social organizations, took to the streets demanding the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range.
In Udaipur, tension rose as demonstrators clashed with police outside the Collectorate. Environmental activists voiced their objections to the Supreme Court's recent order redefining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, arguing it undermines ecological protection.
Escalating tensions, Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition, criticized the government's stance, emphasizing the need to protect the Aravallis. The controversy highlights concerns over the new legal definition threatening vast portions of the range.
